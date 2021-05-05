Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
mike double

DailyUI008 - 404 Page

DailyUI008 - 404 Page sketch design ui 404 error page 404 error 404 page 404 page design page app mobile app mobile dailyui
Hi, welcome to my Daily UI Challenge!
Simple 404 Page concept. I just wanted to play more with color palettes.
