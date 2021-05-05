Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pin Movie Production - Logo ( Letter P + Movie Icon + Location )

Pin Movie Production - Logo ( Letter P + Movie Icon + Location )
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

I make this concept from one of my favorite designer Vect+ Location - App Logo Concept & the presentation layout custom made by him.

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
Thank You

