GO AGARA Digital Village

Hello everyone ✋✋
This is a news screen of GO-AGARA. This App is a platform to introduce products and skills from every village in Indonesia. With learning and E Commerce features.
We have program #SatuDesaSatuKeterampilan that local residents develop a product or service that will become a unique product and the pride of their local area, so that it has competitive value in both national and global markets. With this program Indonesia will advance in the creative economy.
Download License Source Project 👇👇👇
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/digital-village-app
