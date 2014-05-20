Pavel Huza

Reservation form states

Pavel Huza
Pavel Huza
  • Save
Reservation form states form reservation perspective clean simple green gray tisa-pro proxima-nova
Reservation form states form reservation perspective clean simple green gray tisa-pro proxima-nova
Download color palette
  1. forms.jpg
  2. fullsize.jpg

Hi everyone,

this is small update of reservation form with more previews. Checkout attachment for full size.

Have a nice day

Dr
Rebound of
Reservation form
By Pavel Huza
View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2014
Pavel Huza
Pavel Huza

More by Pavel Huza

View profile
    • Like