Nudooz - Booking Ticket Cinema UI Kit

Nudooz - Booking Ticket Cinema UI Kit

Nudooz - Booking Ticket Cinema UI Kit is ticket booking mobile app UI Kits. It contains 70+ iOS screens.
All of the components, layouts and typography are made following Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines. All elements are vector based, so they can be easily resized to any width or height for different screen sizes.

*Image and font in demo are for preview purposes only and NOT included in package file.
-----
Get Full:
UI8: https://ui8.net/anita-1308ba/products/nudooz---booking-ticket-cinema-ui-kit?status=6

Gumroad: https://gumroad.com/l/Badbfc

Behance:https://www.behance.net/gallery/115714831/Nudooz-Booking-Ticket-Cinema-UI-Kit

Posted on May 5, 2021
