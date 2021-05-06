Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

5words App Design

Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Hire Me
  • Save
5words App Design typography ios app survey questions branding iphone ui interface design
5words App Design typography ios app survey questions branding iphone ui interface design
Download color palette
  1. 5w_dribble02.png
  2. 5w_dribble03.png

👉 Behance Case Study:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118653573/5Words-Branding-UIUX-2019

//////

Hit/click for a better preview or check the attachment, press the "L" for like! :)

View all tags
Posted on May 6, 2021
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze
Tailor-made digital products driven by craftsmanship
Hire Me

More by Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

View profile
    • Like