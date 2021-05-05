Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Modern and Iconic Logo design for INARTICO

Modern and Iconic Logo design for INARTICO icon art illustration design vector minimal modern logo logotype logomark logo a letter design company identity logo design gradient logo letter logo financial company logo a letter logo modern logo branding branding brand identity
  1. Presentation-05.jpg
  2. Presentation-01.jpg
  3. Presentation-02.jpg
  4. Presentation-09.jpg
  5. Presentation-10.jpg
  6. Presentation-11.jpg

INARTICO is a financial company. They need a #creative, #modern and iconic #logo for their #branding. The logo should reflects the company name, vision and goal. Their recommendation is to design an abstract icon of letters IA with a growth mark.

This is the Modern and Iconic Logo design for INARTICO. I hope you will like my concept and full presentation. If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section.

Thank you for watching.

