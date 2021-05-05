🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
INARTICO is a financial company. They need a #creative, #modern and iconic #logo for their #branding. The logo should reflects the company name, vision and goal. Their recommendation is to design an abstract icon of letters IA with a growth mark.
This is the Modern and Iconic Logo design for INARTICO. I hope you will like my concept and full presentation. If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section.
