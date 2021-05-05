Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crumbs - Regenerative Brewing Co.

  1. Rotating_3.gif
  2. Screenshot 2021-05-05 at 15.58.16.png
  3. Front Gif_5.gif
  4. IPA Bottle Alone.png
  5. White Bottle Alone.png

Crumbs Brewing is a fictional regenerative brewery situated in Wellington, NZ. They make beer and ale out of surplus bread which would otherwise go to landfill and be wasted.

Learn more about their beers right here :
- https://crumbs-brewery.webflow.io/
- https://www.instagram.com/crumbs_brewery/

Brief provided by Briefbox - https://www.briefbox.me/ -
Descriptions are stolen & adapted from The Brussel Beer Project (that are actually doing beer from bread that would otherwise go to waste)
- https://www.beerproject.be/en/ -
Typography:
- Tiny by Velvetyne
- https://velvetyne.fr/ -
Pally by the Indian Type foundry
- https://www.indiantypefoundry.com/ -

