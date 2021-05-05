Crumbs - Regenerative Brewing Co.

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Crumbs Brewing is a fictional regenerative brewery situated in Wellington, NZ. They make beer and ale out of surplus bread which would otherwise go to landfill and be wasted.
Learn more about their beers right here :
- https://crumbs-brewery.webflow.io/
- https://www.instagram.com/crumbs_brewery/
Brief provided by Briefbox - https://www.briefbox.me/ -
Descriptions are stolen & adapted from The Brussel Beer Project (that are actually doing beer from bread that would otherwise go to waste)
- https://www.beerproject.be/en/ -
Typography:
- Tiny by Velvetyne
- https://velvetyne.fr/ -
Pally by the Indian Type foundry
- https://www.indiantypefoundry.com/ -