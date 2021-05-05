Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Erikas

Bounty Hunter

Erikas
Erikas
Hire Me
  • Save
Bounty Hunter mandalorian space ship retro texture vector stars star wars boba boba fett
Download color palette

I was staring at a LEGO Boba helmet my sister just built and thought, "ya know, Slave 1 kind of fits right into that eye slit."

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Erikas
Erikas
just a colorful guy. sr designer @ siege media
Hire Me

More by Erikas

View profile
    • Like