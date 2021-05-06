Kathelijne Put
Our collab with Umango is all about co-creating a new product through online design sprints. Together, we conceptualised and prototyped a social platform & knowledge base that connects employees within a company. From now on, Umango facilitates your great “team huddles” for hybrid teams of on-site & remote employees.

Go check it out!

🔥 https://www.umango.app/
👉 https://tinyurl.com/umango-blog

