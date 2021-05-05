Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
COVID Oxygen Crisis in India

COVID Oxygen Crisis in India vaccination corona virus social cartoon design illustration mahnaz yazdani editorial cartoon political cartoon india covid oxygen crisis covid oxygen crisis press cartoon
India is facing a shortage of oxygen, equipment, and Hospital beds during the scond wave of corona virus.

My Email: Mahnaz.Yazdani@gmail.com

