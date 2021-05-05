Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brand identity concept for Sandy's

Brand identity concept for Sandy's branding and identity logo designs logo design brand and identity logo design adobe creative cloud brand and identity brand identity branding design branding
Brand identity concept for a diner, Sandy's. I wanted to give this brand a vintage, eclectic design with the use of bright colors, funky shapes, and bold type.

You can watch my design process for Sandy's on my YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/9s87lW8Q6uo

