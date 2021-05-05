Fabrizio Morra

Olive Oil Illustrations

Fabrizio Morra
Fabrizio Morra
  • Save
Olive Oil Illustrations mediterranean portugal spain italy crusher vase pot icondesign icon illustration plant olives glass tree fruit bottle oil olive
Download color palette

An original series of icons that didn't make the cut :/
They were designed an artisanal olive oil company 🌳

WebsiteInstagramBehance

Fabrizio Morra
Fabrizio Morra

More by Fabrizio Morra

View profile
    • Like