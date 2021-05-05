mahnaz yazdani

Waiting for covid vaccine

mahnaz yazdani
mahnaz yazdani
  • Save
Waiting for covid vaccine unequality mahnaz yazdani social cartoon design illustration vaccination covid-19 editorial cartoon political cartoon corona virus press cartoon
Download color palette

Many patients all over the world are waiting to reach an efficient medicine and vaccine

My Email: Mahnaz.Yazdani@gmail.com

mahnaz yazdani
mahnaz yazdani

More by mahnaz yazdani

View profile
    • Like