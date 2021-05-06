Jam of the Week | 127

The Jam of the week is "Asphalt Homeland" by Ghost Funk Orchestra | Listen Here

This 10 piece powerhouse of a band is making music that defies genre specification. Drawing influence from psych, rock, salsa, and beyond! This track will get you grooving in your chair whether you are working or relaxing!

