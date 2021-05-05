Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Furqaan

Mother Playing with her Kids in Calming BG

Furqaan
Furqaan
  • Save
Mother Playing with her Kids in Calming BG minimal hello dribble scene sea design infographic animation vector scenery illustration art animations motiongraphics abstract art nature
Download color palette

Created a combination of robust colors and claiming background. Portraying mother nature and its play, I hope it gives a soothing experience to the eyes!!!

Furqaan
Furqaan

More by Furqaan

View profile
    • Like