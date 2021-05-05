Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hassan Karimi

E-commerce - Mobile App UI

Hassan Karimi
Hassan Karimi
  • Save
E-commerce - Mobile App UI concept design concept add to cart card figma ui homepage detail page bottom navigation shopping shop ecommerce mobile app mobile ui mobile
Download color palette

Hi, friends👋🏻
The design concept for the e-commerce mobile app.
I hope you will like it.

Hassan Karimi
Hassan Karimi

More by Hassan Karimi

View profile
    • Like