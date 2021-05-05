Cosmetic Packaging or Label Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, I am a graphic designer and my specialization is the packaging. In this gig, I'll do your product/label design with a print-ready EPS file. So, if you need a high-quality package of your product feel free to contact me.
View all Screen
Click Here
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.