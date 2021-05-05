FysioVitalis - Logo Design v6

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
FysioVitalis®️ - Logo Design v6
FysioVitalis is specialized physiotherapy and lifestyle improvement studio in the Netherlands.
About this concept:
I tried to find a way to use two arrows that creatively form the letters F and V into a monogram. I wanted to include a positive and vibrant mood that represents their human and personal services.
Have you ever seen a similar mark? Do let me know so I know if proceeding in this direction has enough potential.
Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl
See the current logo here