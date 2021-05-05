Jeroen van Eerden

FysioVitalis - Logo Design v6

netherlands dutch fit sport visual identity design branding positive gradient mood logo monogram lifestyle therapy physical therapy physiotherapy physics
FysioVitalis®️ - Logo Design v6

FysioVitalis is specialized physiotherapy and lifestyle improvement studio in the Netherlands.

About this concept:
I tried to find a way to use two arrows that creatively form the letters F and V into a monogram. I wanted to include a positive and vibrant mood that represents their human and personal services.

Have you ever seen a similar mark? Do let me know so I know if proceeding in this direction has enough potential.

Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl

See the current logo here

