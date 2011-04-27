Louis Gubitosi

TWB logo 2

Louis Gubitosi
Louis Gubitosi
  • Save
TWB logo 2 logo new noise twb monogram
Download color palette

added some more breaks to be more consistent.

F10aa23103b9020fcf849d7c5620be26
Rebound of
TWB New Logo
By Louis Gubitosi
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Louis Gubitosi
Louis Gubitosi

More by Louis Gubitosi

View profile
    • Like