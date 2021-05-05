Scrunchie App Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was tying my hair with a scrunchie when the idea of designing UI for a scrunchie selling app poped in my head.
About the process:
1. I researched a little about available shopping apps,
2. I also researched about different scrunchies available to put them in different categories.
3. I searched for good scrunchie pictures on google which I could use while making the app.
4. Then, I started brainstorming about the designs
5. At last, I created 5 of the UIs on figma.
Thank you,
(please share your thoughts)