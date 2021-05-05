Scrunchie App Design

I was tying my hair with a scrunchie when the idea of designing UI for a scrunchie selling app poped in my head.

About the process:

1. I researched a little about available shopping apps,

2. I also researched about different scrunchies available to put them in different categories.

3. I searched for good scrunchie pictures on google which I could use while making the app.

4. Then, I started brainstorming about the designs

5. At last, I created 5 of the UIs on figma.

Thank you,

(please share your thoughts)