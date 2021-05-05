day #5 daily UI - App icon

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey y'all 👋🏻
This is day #5 of the "100 days UI Challenge".
During my search of inspiration i found an app icon that I really liked because it was kind of whimsicle.
I tried to give it more depth by creating a cutting out look.
Work-Life Balance is a Health App that helps you with planning your day with focus on you.
As always your feedback is very welcome. ☺️