day #5 daily UI - App icon

Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #5 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

During my search of inspiration i found an app icon that I really liked because it was kind of whimsicle.

I tried to give it more depth by creating a cutting out look.

Work-Life Balance is a Health App that helps you with planning your day with focus on you.

As always your feedback is very welcome. ☺️