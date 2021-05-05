Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthias Rodrigues de França

day #5 daily UI - App icon

Matthias Rodrigues de França
Matthias Rodrigues de França
  • Save
day #5 daily UI - App icon logo minimal branding ux ui figma design dailyui app
Download color palette

Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #5 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

During my search of inspiration i found an app icon that I really liked because it was kind of whimsicle.
I tried to give it more depth by creating a cutting out look.
Work-Life Balance is a Health App that helps you with planning your day with focus on you.

As always your feedback is very welcome. ☺️

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Matthias Rodrigues de França
Matthias Rodrigues de França

More by Matthias Rodrigues de França

View profile
    • Like