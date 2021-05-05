Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brand identity and packaging concept for The Sauce Boss

Brand identity and packaging concept for The Sauce Boss
Brand identity and packaging concept for a sauce company, The Sauce Boss.

You can watch my design process for The Sauce Boss on my YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/VrM2tjzLGvc

