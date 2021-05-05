Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rologo

Modern Minimalist Logo 61

Rologo
Rologo
  • Save
Modern Minimalist Logo 61 minimal icon flat modern minimal logo minimalist vector logo design illustration branding
Download color palette

Get your amazing logo designed today!
https://bit.ly/3nnJbPH

Rologo
Rologo

More by Rologo

View profile
    • Like