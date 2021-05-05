Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rehan

Landing Page – Online Class Management

Rehan
Rehan
  • Save
Landing Page – Online Class Management online classes landing page ui landing pages landing page concept uidesign uiux ui school app teacher online class landing design landing page design landingpage landing page landing
Download color palette

Hello Guys, I have been experimenting with some different styles. Take a look and let me know your thoughts.

---------
Hope you like it 🙂
Get in touch:
✉️ rehankhurshid1@gmail.com | rehankhurshid.com

Connect with me 🙋🏻‍♂️ :
LinkedIn | Bēhance | Instagram

Rehan
Rehan
Designing Wonderful Experiences 👏🏻

More by Rehan

View profile
    • Like