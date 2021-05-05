Introducing

Somnium Amor Modern Serif Font

Somnium Amor is a modern and elegant serif font.

This serif font is perfect for your next branding project.

This serif font has plenty Characters and has Multilingual Support. Somnium Amor is perfect choice for people looking for clean, modern, minimalist, elegant, beauty design styles.

Suitable for almost any graphic designs such as logo, branding materials, business cards, gift cards, t-shirt, cover, thumbnail, print, poster, photography, quotes .etc.

DOWNLOAD NOW :

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/somnium-amor/ref/532313/