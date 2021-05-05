Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Melvin Ilham Oktaviansyah

Holiday

Melvin Ilham Oktaviansyah
Melvin Ilham Oktaviansyah
  • Save
Holiday summer holiday iconography ui icon set icons icon design icon
Download color palette

This is icon that i made for Holiday icon pack, Enjoy..

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Melvin Ilham Oktaviansyah
Melvin Ilham Oktaviansyah

More by Melvin Ilham Oktaviansyah

View profile
    • Like