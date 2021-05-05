Joker Poster Redesign

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It seems that these are two really different films! the truth is, i've never seen the movie, but i found it super interesting to put these three expressions and states of the joker together to make a little redesign of the poster.
Your feedback are welcome :)