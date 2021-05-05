Sabrina Mattle

Leanatic Animated Icons Light

Sabrina Mattle
Sabrina Mattle
  • Save
Leanatic Animated Icons Light icon design icons set icon animation
Download color palette

A couple of icons recently done for our new website. Version on Light Background.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Sabrina Mattle
Sabrina Mattle

More by Sabrina Mattle

View profile
    • Like