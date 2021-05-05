Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aya Elmasry
Blink22_co

Welcome to EZ Pay

Aya Elmasry
Blink22_co
Aya Elmasry for Blink22_co
  • Save
Welcome to EZ Pay e-wallet finance app ui design mobile ui mobile app ui ux mobile app design uiux design uidesign
Download color palette

EZ Pay to make your life easier and transfer money to everyone through the App, and with one click invite your friends

Blink22_co
Blink22_co

More by Blink22_co

View profile
    • Like