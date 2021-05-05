Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ayomide Olukoga

MusicChat Side Bar

Ayomide Olukoga
Ayomide Olukoga
  • Save
MusicChat Side Bar glass effect sidebar menu icon design ux ui minimal
Download color palette

Decided to take a break from a task, so i created this. The side bar menu is just an excerpt of the MusicChat dashboard interface I uploaded few weeks ago

You can out my other works on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/dejavuvisuals?isa0=1

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Ayomide Olukoga
Ayomide Olukoga

More by Ayomide Olukoga

View profile
    • Like