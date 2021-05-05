Emir Ayouni

ABBN Merch Piece

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
ABBN Merch Piece tattoo parlour abbn flash art serpent snake eye eagle tattoos tattoo parlor illustration growcase
The Serpent & The Eyegle.

Merch piece for our good friends at the local tattoo parlor Aktiebolaget Bläck & Nål here in Gothenburg.

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
