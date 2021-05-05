Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer

Coffee packaging

Coffee packaging minimal logotype packagingdesign packaging design branding
Coffee packaging design. Minimalistic drawings change depending on the type of coffee

I am currently open to cool projects. contact me via email:
BerzanDarya@yandex.ru
or on instagram:
www.instagram.com/darya.branding

Posted on May 5, 2021
