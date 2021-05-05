Matt Wesson
Zoom

Virtual Receptionist Feature

Matt Wesson
Zoom
Matt Wesson for Zoom
  • Save
Virtual Receptionist Feature meeting conference wood gif video hardware technology plants interior vfx doors lobby computer zoom glass office animation 3d animation blender 3d
Download color palette
  1. virtual reception.mp4
  2. VR.png

Quick demo of Zoom's new virtual receptionist feature, helping our customers reopen their office spaces safely!

Zoom
Zoom

More by Zoom

View profile
    • Like