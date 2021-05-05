Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kyle Abraham

Dewi: For His Birthday

sketch character design dog pug procreate illustration
In honour of my young boys second birthday, I've done this very crude drawing of him. Happy Birthday, Brain!

Posted on May 5, 2021
Kyle Abraham

