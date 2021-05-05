Franta Toman

Homepage Design for prg.ai

Franta Toman
Franta Toman
  • Save
Homepage Design for prg.ai stats data events landing design landingpage layout design minimalism minimal ux landing clean simple white home webdeisgn ai webdesign web homepage
Download color palette

Homepage Design for prg.ai

Illustrations by @peter.lici

Have a great day!

Franta Toman
Franta Toman
Digital Things Designer

More by Franta Toman

View profile
    • Like