Trendy Fashion Instagram Post & Story Canva is stylish of minimalist style social media design template, with the purpose to promote your content to increase more followers. Mix and match to create your custom post, and achieve the best impact to your followers. Suit for any business, blogger, coaches, content creator, and influencer.

ALL IN ONE: Instagram Post, Instagram Story. All features are perfect for your need.

20 Templates in total (Post & Stories)

Fully Editable text, fonts, Image/Avatar, illustrations and colours

The fonts are free for Personal & Commercial use

All assets are Exclusively made and drawn by artist

So easy to use with a basic skill of CANVA

Organized and fully layered files

User-friendly drag and drop interface

Font link is included

1080x1080 px for instagram post

1080x1920 px for instagram story

WHAT'S INSIDE THE FILE

10 Stories Templates Canva

10 Post Templates Canva

Shop Now : https://crmrkt.com/9w1XAe