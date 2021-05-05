Putra Khan

Trendy Fashion Instagram Post & Story Canva

Download color palette

Trendy Fashion Instagram Post & Story Canva is stylish of minimalist style social media design template, with the purpose to promote your content to increase more followers. Mix and match to create your custom post, and achieve the best impact to your followers. Suit for any business, blogger, coaches, content creator, and influencer.

ALL IN ONE: Instagram Post, Instagram Story. All features are perfect for your need.

20 Templates in total (Post & Stories)
Fully Editable text, fonts, Image/Avatar, illustrations and colours
The fonts are free for Personal & Commercial use
All assets are Exclusively made and drawn by artist
So easy to use with a basic skill of CANVA
Organized and fully layered files
User-friendly drag and drop interface
Font link is included
1080x1080 px for instagram post
1080x1920 px for instagram story
WHAT'S INSIDE THE FILE

10 Stories Templates Canva
10 Post Templates Canva

Shop Now : https://crmrkt.com/9w1XAe

Posted on May 5, 2021
