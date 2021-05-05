Shaun O'Melia

Brimstone Brewing Co. Midnight Mass Beer Label

Made to resemble stained glass, the illustration plays off of the name and type of the brewery's release. The layout of the label was strategically mapped out to double as a faux prayer candle tying back to the brand narrative all while paying homage to the old church the brewery now operates out of.

