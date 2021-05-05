casualgesture

In the mid 2010s, I co-founded a curation project together with another artist. As Eye-Eye, our intention was to curate exhibitions and projects with a practicing artist’s perspective, rather than a curator, theoretician, or gallerist. We staged a group show called The Casual Gesture, inviting seven international artists we felt expressed mastery of ‘casual’ or ‘incidental’ mark-making. In this exhibition, we tried to explore novel forms for the display of work and marketing material, expressing some form of ‘looseness’. Instead of (or in addition to) classic photographic documentation of the show, we decided to make a multimedia webpage – a scrollable noticeboard with video, images, text and links – where we could have content about the show, about the artists and about ideas that fed into the show in a loose collection. I built the site using hotglueme. The site worked so well for us as a form of multimedia catalogue that we used it in subsequent talks about the project – zooming in and out and using it as a presentation platform to launch into digressive web-searches.

https://eyeeye.hotglue.me/?casual%20gesture/