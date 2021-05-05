Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Obai Dulla

ID Card Design Template And Free Mockup

Md Obai Dulla
Md Obai Dulla
  • Save
ID Card Design Template And Free Mockup id card design id card design tutorial design id card company id card design id card maker professional id card desginer id card desgin in illustrator id card designer identity card desgin desgin id card student id card design business id card design business school id card design creative id card design online id card designer how to business id card design card design graphicsobai
Download color palette

Hi My Name is a Md Obaidullah.
***I am a Professional Graphics Designer.
.......................My services is......................
*Business card
*id card
*Brochure
*Flyer
*Book cover
*Logo
*Branding design

Easy Customizable and Editable
Tyep-Double Sided ID Card
Print size-(2.13"×3.39")
Bleed size-0.125in
Change color-Easy sampole
Files-Fully Editable AI or EPS And PSD
Colo Mode-CMYK
Font-lato, Poppins
Format-Print Ready
Resolution-300 DPI High

Fiverr Order Now

For More Designs...
Behance

this is my email address...
graphicsobai@gmail.com

Md Obai Dulla
Md Obai Dulla

More by Md Obai Dulla

View profile
    • Like