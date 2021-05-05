New UI Illustration Work

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The software I’ve been working on for the last year and a half is just about complete. Admittedly though it’s severely lacking in illustration. I had an opportunity to work on a few lonely illustrations for a new feature. Hopefully in the future there will be more time to add illustration.