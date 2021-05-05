Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex Aperios

Logomark collection 2021

Alex Aperios
Alex Aperios
Here are some logomarks from a project that eventually didn't go anywhere but felt deserved sharing.

In the marks I explored ways to link movement, nature, journey, environmentally responsible in a modern and memorable way.

Had the client settled on one Idea we may have developed this further but sometimes not all projects go the distance.

Alex Aperios
Alex Aperios
UK based brand Identity & Website Designer. 🤘🏼
