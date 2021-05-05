Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tomáš Mairych
Applifting

Fridge App - Saas

Tomáš Mairych
Applifting
Tomáš Mairych for Applifting
Hire Us
  • Save
Fridge App - Saas eshop saas app app application applifting fridge ux uiux
Download color palette

The Fridge App started as Applifting’s internal app helping our back-office team facilitate our fridge’s and snack bar’s stocks and consumption. It became popular publicly, so we decided to turn it into a commercial product and offer it as saas.

Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Applifting
Applifting
Hire Us

More by Applifting

View profile
    • Like