Texture Packer Icon

Finally finished the icons I was commissioned to do for Texture Packer and Physics Editor. If you're not familiar with the software, check it out at texturepacker.com. Basically Texture Packer is a popular sprite sheet creator and Physics Editor is a sprite physics manipulator. It makes sprite setting up sprite sheets as simple as possible and supports cocas2d so I was thrilled to do the icons.

I designed these for the client based around his suggestions. He wanted something that could be reused across a suite of applications in different colors for game design. A cube was suggested as a possible starting point so I went from there. The software is also available on Windows and OSX so I kept that in mind, and tried to create something that was unique yet fit into Apple's icon guidelines.

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
