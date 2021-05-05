Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zach Rupert

May The Toxic Fandom Be Gone

Zach Rupert
Zach Rupert
May The Toxic Fandom Be Gone anti-bullying toxic fandom toxic vector design hand drawn typography texture lettering grunge illustration star wars
May The Toxic Fandom Be Gone

May The Toxic Fandom Be Gone

My combo May The 4th and Revenge Of The Fifth post for the year. Can we please just go back to enjoying space operas with laser swords instead of cyber bullying actresses off the internet and coming up with conspiracy theories about a mutiny within the company?

If you don’t like it anymore, that’s fine, but you don’t have to go troll every post about it. This also goes for more beyond Star Wars obviously as well.

Anyways, I enjoy this design so much I tossed it on merch on my shop, and half of any sales will be donated to Stomp Out Bullying because toxic fandom is gross.

Original Instagram Post

