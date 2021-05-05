Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Violeta Patolova Paolini

You Are So Beautiful | Poster Illustration

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini
  • Save
You Are So Beautiful | Poster Illustration flowers illustration illustration art lettering challenge botanical quote design women empowerment women illustration womens day lettering art typography lettering illustration flower illustration design character design botanical art
Download color palette

One of my latest works for print. Botanical art and lettering inspired by spring and blooming orange flowers.

Violeta Patolova Paolini
Violeta Patolova Paolini

More by Violeta Patolova Paolini

View profile
    • Like