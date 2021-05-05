BABOCHKA shop main page

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends!
Stocked to share with you my concept main page of BABOCHKA store. I like this shop, by the way, I even have a couple of things from there. And these are my experiments with style.
How do you like it? I would be glad to hear your opinion
Also follow my Behance https://www.behance.net/sia_lanceva
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/sia_lanceva/