Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emiliano Suárez

Dashboard UI

Emiliano Suárez
Emiliano Suárez
  • Save
Dashboard UI ai bi power bi tableau dashboad flat ux mobile design ui
Download color palette

Hi there!
This was a dashboard UI 'Power BI' like project. I was involved from the birth of the idea to the execution. It was a really fun experience to work with.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Emiliano Suárez
Emiliano Suárez

More by Emiliano Suárez

View profile
    • Like