Annual report design

Annual report design business design corporate identity corporate design a4 size graphs reports and data report design a4 powerpoint design annual report annual report design
Download color palette
Modern and clean redesign of an annual report for a large public company. Our key goal was to match the look & feel of the brand – all while delivering the information in a clear and concise way, drawing attention to the key numbers. Given the amount of information, each page had to be approached separately – ensuring the presentation remained consistently engaging for the readers.

We specialise in design work with a financial angle – encompassing annual reports, investor and fundraising presentations, pitch books and M&A memorandums.

Please reach out to our team to learn more:

info@thewaveup.com / Website

