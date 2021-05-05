Annual report design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Modern and clean redesign of an annual report for a large public company. Our key goal was to match the look & feel of the brand – all while delivering the information in a clear and concise way, drawing attention to the key numbers. Given the amount of information, each page had to be approached separately – ensuring the presentation remained consistently engaging for the readers.
We specialise in design work with a financial angle – encompassing annual reports, investor and fundraising presentations, pitch books and M&A memorandums.
__________________________
Please reach out to our team to learn more:
info@thewaveup.com / Website
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.