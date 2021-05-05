Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jovan Stanišić

ResumeX

Jovan Stanišić
Jovan Stanišić
  • Save
ResumeX
Download color palette

ResumeX - HTML Web Template is suitable mostly for your quality CV/Resume. There are created twelve versions of this template, where each has seven main sections with purpose to be in line with CV/Resume oriented websites. This template is tailored for people, who want to have a quality presentation of their achievements. Easy your work with ResumeX.

PREVIEW:
https://joxus81.github.io/ResumeX/

MARKETPLACE:
https://www.codester.com/items/30357/resumex-resume-html-template

Posted on May 5, 2021
Jovan Stanišić
Jovan Stanišić

More by Jovan Stanišić

View profile
    • Like