🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ResumeX - HTML Web Template is suitable mostly for your quality CV/Resume. There are created twelve versions of this template, where each has seven main sections with purpose to be in line with CV/Resume oriented websites. This template is tailored for people, who want to have a quality presentation of their achievements. Easy your work with ResumeX.
PREVIEW:
https://joxus81.github.io/ResumeX/
MARKETPLACE:
https://www.codester.com/items/30357/resumex-resume-html-template